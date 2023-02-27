Japan cruised past Bahrain 95-72 in its final match of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday.

Joshua Hawkinson led with 22 points while Yutaro Suda added 20 for Japan, which will co-host the World Cup with the Philippines and Indonesia from Aug. 25.

Japan led from wire to wire at Gunma Prefecture’s Takasaki Arena, outscoring Bahrain in every quarter except the third, in which both teams had 22 points.