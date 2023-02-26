Defending champions Yokohama F. Marinos made it two wins from two to start the J. League top-flight season, beating Urawa Reds 2-0 on goals from Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus in the team’s home opener Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Accustomed to dominating the ball, Kevin Muscat’s men had only a moderate edge in possession, but were more clinical when it counted against a visiting Reds outfit still looking for its first win under Polish manager Maciej Skorza.

“When it’s a good, strong opponent (like) today, there are going to be times when you have to suffer a little bit and it’s not going your way,” Muscat said. “I think we dealt with that pretty well.”