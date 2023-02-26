Japan’s Brave Blossoms have added five home matches to their schedule in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup in France beginning Sept. 8.

The Japan Rugby Football Union said Friday the men’s national team will face an All Blacks XV — New Zealand’s second team — once on July 8 at Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground and again a week later at Egao Kenko Stadium in Kumamoto.

The Brave Blossoms, coached by former All Black Jamie Joseph, will then take on Samoa on July 22 at Sapporo Dome, Tonga on July 29 at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka, and Fiji on Aug. 5 at a venue to be determined.