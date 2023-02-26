  • Japans' Brave Blossoms will face an All Blacks XI, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji in front of home crowds over the summer ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. | REUTERS
    Japans' Brave Blossoms will face an All Blacks XI, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji in front of home crowds over the summer ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s Brave Blossoms have added five home matches to their schedule in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup in France beginning Sept. 8.

The Japan Rugby Football Union said Friday the men’s national team will face an All Blacks XV — New Zealand’s second team — once on July 8 at Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground and again a week later at Egao Kenko Stadium in Kumamoto.

The Brave Blossoms, coached by former All Black Jamie Joseph, will then take on Samoa on July 22 at Sapporo Dome, Tonga on July 29 at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka, and Fiji on Aug. 5 at a venue to be determined.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW