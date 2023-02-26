A key figure in the rise of women’s wrestling in Japan, coach Kazuhito Sakae is now rebuilding his coaching career after quitting his national team and university duties over his abusive training methods.

Under Sakae’s tutelage, Japanese women won 11 Olympic gold medals from 2004 to 2016, but the wrestlers, including, Kaori Icho, winner of four straight Olympic golds, were subjected to much harsher training than national men’s team wrestlers were required to endure.

Icho was one of the wrestlers who were confirmed in 2018 as victims of Sakae’s harassment, which eventually led to the coach’s exit.