Kitakyushu – Japanese world champion Ami Yuasa finished second in the breakdancing Gold World Series women’s event Saturday in Kitakyushu.

The 24-year-old lost the final to Liu Qingyi of China, whom she beat to win October’s world championship in Seoul. Antilai Sandrini of Italy was third in the event in Fukuoka Prefecture.

“It’s hard to put into words, but it’s been a really good time,” said Yuasa, who admitted feeling some fatigue after last week’s national championships, where she was also the runner-up.

