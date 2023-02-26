  • Red Bull's Sergio Perez races during the final day of Formula One preseason testing at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Manama, Bahrain – Formula One champion Red Bull wrapped up the third and final day of preseason testing at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit on Saturday with Mexican Sergio Perez setting the fastest lap of the week.

Perez’s time of one minute and 30.305 seconds was 0.359 quicker than Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

It was also 1.9 seconds faster than anything at last year’s preseason Bahrain test.

