Manama, Bahrain – Formula One champion Red Bull wrapped up the third and final day of preseason testing at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit on Saturday with Mexican Sergio Perez setting the fastest lap of the week.
Perez’s time of one minute and 30.305 seconds was 0.359 quicker than Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
It was also 1.9 seconds faster than anything at last year’s preseason Bahrain test.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.