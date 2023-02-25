Major League Soccer's expansion franchise St. Louis City SC makes its regular-season debut on Saturday, and in Carolyn Kindle the club has a female figurehead with an uncommon combination of leadership roles.

The self-described soccer newcomer is President, CEO and part of the nine-strong majority female ownership group who shelled out a reported $200 million in expansion fees to make St Louis City the 29th MLS team.

Kindle, who also leads a majority female ownership group, told Reuters it was an "epic journey" from launching the expansion plan in 2018, after previous attempts to bring a men's professional club to the soccer-mad city fell through.