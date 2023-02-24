Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture – Japan opened the men’s basketball World Cup year with a win, easing past Iran 96-61 in Group F in the second round of Asian qualifying on Thursday.
Japan, already qualified as a tournament co-host alongside the Philippines and Indonesia, got a game-high 20 points from debutant Ren Kanechika in a promising win at Gunma Prefecture’s Takasaki Arena.
Yuki Kawamura scored twice from beyond the arc to give Japan a 22-16 lead after the first quarter, and Kanechika, who made six of his 10 three-point attempts, helped stretch his team’s lead to 52-29 by halftime.
