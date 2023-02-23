Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday he was hoping for a positive outcome after applying for special permission to enter the United States to compete in ATP Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami that begin next month.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, added he would return to the ATP tour in Dubai next week after winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam last month.

“My plans after Dubai depend on the U.S.,” Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s player, told reporters after practice in Belgrade. “I’m waiting for a reply, it’s not on me… I will know soon.