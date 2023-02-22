  • Two-time amateur yokozuna Daiki Nakamura is expected to take ōzumo by storm when he turns professional. | JOHN GUNNING
    Two-time amateur yokozuna Daiki Nakamura is expected to take ōzumo by storm when he turns professional. | JOHN GUNNING
  • SHARE

All six of sumo’s tournaments carry equal weight, both in terms of glory for the champion and the effect that wins and losses have on subsequent banzuke rankings.

Each and every one of the bimonthly basho, however, has its own unique flavor.

That’s partly due to the distinct nature of Japan’s seasons, as well as the varying settings where meets take place.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW