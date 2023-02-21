The Australian government said on Tuesday it was aligned with 34 other nations on the call for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions, despite not being marked as a signatory to the statement.

The British government issued the joint statement on Monday on behalf of “more than 30 like-minded nations,” which held a summit addressed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this month.

Australia was a signatory to two statements on the matter which were agreed by “35 like-minded nations,” last year but was the only one of those countries not represented in Monday’s new pledge.