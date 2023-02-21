The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) qualifying process for boxing at next year’s Paris Games is unacceptable and must recognize world championships that some countries are boycotting, the controversial International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Monday.

The Russian-led IBA has been sidelined by the IOC from the Paris process due to governance and other issues after being stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Boxing has been removed from the initial program for Los Angeles 2028 pending reforms demanded by the IOC, who warned in December that it might also have to consider canceling the Paris program.