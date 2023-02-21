  • The International Boxing Association, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, has been cut out of the process for organizing boxing tournaments at the Olympics due to a series of governance-related issues. | REUTERS
    The International Boxing Association, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, has been cut out of the process for organizing boxing tournaments at the Olympics due to a series of governance-related issues. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) qualifying process for boxing at next year’s Paris Games is unacceptable and must recognize world championships that some countries are boycotting, the controversial International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Monday.

The Russian-led IBA has been sidelined by the IOC from the Paris process due to governance and other issues after being stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Boxing has been removed from the initial program for Los Angeles 2028 pending reforms demanded by the IOC, who warned in December that it might also have to consider canceling the Paris program.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW