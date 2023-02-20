  • Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores against West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. | REUTERS
Tottenham Hotspur has called on social media companies to take action after forward Son Heung-min was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” online racist abuse during the club’s 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday.

South Korea captain Son, 30, scored Spurs’ second goal four minutes after coming on as a substitute in the London derby.

“We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the club,” Tottenham said in a statement on Twitter.

