Tottenham Hotspur has called on social media companies to take action after forward Son Heung-min was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” online racist abuse during the club’s 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday.

South Korea captain Son, 30, scored Spurs’ second goal four minutes after coming on as a substitute in the London derby.

“We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the club,” Tottenham said in a statement on Twitter.