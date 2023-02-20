Jon Rahm made two key birdies late in the final round to fend off Max Homa and win the Genesis Invitational, his third victory of the young PGA Tour season, on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Spaniard returned to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the win, his fifth title in his past nine starts. He hasn’t finished worse than tied for seventh in an official event in the 2022-23 PGA season.

Rahm’s 2-under 69 in the final round at Riviera Country Club brought him to 17-under 267, two strokes better than Homa after entering the day with a three-shot lead.