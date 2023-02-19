NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called for the celebration of the diverse background of the league before All-Star Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Silver noted only 20 international players were in the league 30 years ago, with 120 on NBA rosters at the 2023 All-Star break.

“The dramatic number of international players now in the league, and probably as much player movement as we’ve had any time — over 10% of the entire league was moved before the trade deadline,” Silver said of his positives from the NBA season. “Interestingly enough, our top five scorers in the league are from five different countries.”