Even in the bullpen, Yu Darvish, the oldest member of the Samurai Japan World Baseball Classic team, was the center of attention Saturday.

Wearing the same red and navy colors he donned as the winning pitcher in the 2009 WBC final to seal Japan’s last championship, the 36-year-old Darvish threw a 35-pitch bullpen session at the team’s training camp in southwestern Miyazaki.

Despite a crowd of teammates and former players, including 2009 WBC teammate and MVP Daisuke Matsuzaka and Japanese Hall of Famer Hideo Nomo, Darvish said he was locked in on his work.