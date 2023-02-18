  • Shinji Kagawa dodges a defender during Cerezo Osaka's match against Albirex Niigata on Saturday at Yodoko Sakura Stadium. | KYODO
OSAKA – Shinji Kagawa came off the bench to help Cerezo Osaka claim a 2-2 draw with promoted Albirex Niigata on Saturday in the former Japan national team star’s return to the J. League after nearly 13 years.

With the score 1-1, the 33-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United attacker came on in the 70th minute to a fervent cheer from the home crowd, and his pass resulted in hosts Cerezo taking the lead five minutes later at Yodoko Sakura Stadium.

“The atmosphere was something I’ve never felt before and it caught me by surprise,” said Kagawa, who had surgery on his left foot in November. “(Today) was a big step going forward.”

