Japan national soccer team manager Hajime Moriyasu said Friday he has been approached about throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Japan’s first game of the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
The 54-year-old guided Japan to the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup after the Samurai Blue beat powerhouses Germany and Spain in the group stage.
Japan’s baseball team, known as Samurai Japan, will take on China in its opening Pool B game on March 9 at Tokyo Dome.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.