Australia coach Eddie Jones is looking to put together a crew of coaches to assist him on what he likened to a “smash-and-grab” raid at the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

Jones took over for the fired Dave Rennie last month but, despite the World Cup being so close, has not hired any backroom staff since his appointment.

The 63-year-old, who was rebuffed by former New Zealand rugby league coach Michael Maguire this week, said he was looking for specific skills for a specific task.