  • Tiger Woods praised Lakers star LeBron James for his longevity in the NBA as he looks to prolong his own career. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Tiger Woods praised Lakers star LeBron James for his longevity in the NBA as he looks to prolong his own career. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP

  • SHARE

Los Angeles – Tiger Woods reflected on LeBron James’ NBA career scoring record, marveling at the Lakers great’s continued dominance as he tries to prolong his own superstar career.

“That record, we thought it would never be surpassed,” Woods said of James moving past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to top the NBA’s all-time scoring list — a spot Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.

“What LeBron is doing, also the amount of minutes he’s playing, no one’s ever done that before at that age. To be able to play all five positions, that’s never been done before at this level for this long.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW