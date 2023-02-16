Right-hander Mike Clevinger reported to Chicago White Sox for spring training on Wednesday despite an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and child abuse made against him.
The MLB investigation is ongoing, and Clevinger was not placed on administrative leave, meaning he is part of Chicago’s 40-man roster.
Clevinger said he is confident that he will be vindicated.
