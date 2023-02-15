Canada’s women’s soccer team will play at this month’s SheBelieves Cup under protest, but players say their fight is far from over and have vowed future boycotts if their demands over pay equity are not met.

Members of the Olympic champion team held a virtual call with media on Tuesday, two days before kicking off the four-nation SheBelieves tournament against world champion and host the United States as they step up their preparations for this year’s World Cup — which the Canadians firmly believe they can win.

“There’s a FIFA window coming up in April where we have said that if things are not just addressed, if things aren’t fixed, we’ll not be going to that camp,” said longtime captain Christine Sinclair. “So (playing this tournament under protest) is a short-term solution.”