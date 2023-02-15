Russia’s gymnastics and wrestling federations said on Tuesday they had been invited to take part in this year’s Asian Games, a move that could potentially pave the way for their athletes to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced last month that athletes from the Russia and Belarus, barred from competing in European qualifiers due to the invasion of Ukraine, might be allowed to earn slots for the 2024 Games through Asian qualifying.

Should they qualify, they would compete in Paris as neutral athletes, without their flag or anthem.