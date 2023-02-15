Great Britain and the Czech Republic joined the United States and Ireland in boycotting amateur boxing’s world championships on Tuesday amid mounting concern about the Russian-led sport’s Olympic future.

The International Boxing Association (IBA), run by Russian Umar Kremlev and backed by Russian energy firm Gazprom, allows boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete with national flags and anthems despite the war in Ukraine.

The IBA was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).