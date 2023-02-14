Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo scored the opener and forced an own goal as Real Sociedad claimed a 3-2 win away to Espanyol in Spain’s La Liga on Monday.

The 21-year-old bagged his fourth league goal of the season when he controlled the ball inside the box and buried a thumping effort while it was in the air in the 23rd minute at RCDE Stadium.

Alexander Sorloth tapped in Sociedad’s second in the 51st minute before Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera headed in Kubo’s cross from the right into his own net to make it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.