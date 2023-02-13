Former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will be the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles’ opening day starter for the 2023 season, the Japanese club’s manager Kazuhisa Ishii revealed Monday.

In his first opening day start for Rakuten since 2012, Tanaka will face the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters at their new ballpark, Es Con Field Hokkaido, in Kitahiroshima, just outside Sapporo, on March 30.

“It’s an honor,” the 34-year-old right-hander said in Kin, Okinawa Prefecture, where the Eagles are holding a training camp. “I have a connection to Hokkaido. I’m ready to do it.”