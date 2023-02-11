Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore?

Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double.

The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in their 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. This Sunday, Graham and the NFL’s top defense will be tasked with figuring out Mahomes, the next generation’s top quarterback, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.