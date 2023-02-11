Yu Darvish expressed joy and surprise Friday after signing a six-year extension with the San Diego Padres that runs through the 2028 season, when he turns 42.

The 36-year-old right-hander’s new deal is worth a reported $108 million, according to MLB.com, and the Osaka native said it left him overwhelmed.

“Six years for someone my age is something unheard of. I’m honored. I felt a real sense of trust,” Darvish, who was due to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, told a news conference.