During Super Bowl media night Monday, hundreds of reporters swarmed the floor of the Footprint Center — converted from a basketball venue to accommodate sports’ biggest pop-up news conference.

Amid the bustling and elbowing for face time with players from both Super Bowl teams, Donna Kelce perched atop a stage. She stood next to her sons wearing a custom-made jersey emblazoned with Travis Kelce’s No. 87 Kansas City Chiefs uniform on the front and Jason Kelce’s No. 62 Philadelphia Eagles kit on the back.

After hugging them, she handed each a plastic container filled with homemade cookies.