Outfielder Yusuke Masago, who played in 180 games for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, will represent China in March’s World Baseball Classic, his current corporate team, Hitachi, announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Masago, a native of Kyoto Prefecture and whose father is from China, began his professional career with SoftBank in 2013 after the Hawks made him their fourth-round draft pick in 2012.
“I’ll play the way I usually do, by giving my all,” Masago wrote on Instagram.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.