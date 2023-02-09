Outfielder Yusuke Masago, who played in 180 games for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, will represent China in March’s World Baseball Classic, his current corporate team, Hitachi, announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Masago, a native of Kyoto Prefecture and whose father is from China, began his professional career with SoftBank in 2013 after the Hawks made him their fourth-round draft pick in 2012.

“I’ll play the way I usually do, by giving my all,” Masago wrote on Instagram.