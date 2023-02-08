Andy Reid will see familiar uniforms when he stares across the field on Sunday, but he isn’t going to set aside time to be sentimental.

Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, but this one is a bit different. This time Reid will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise he guided to a Super Bowl appearance during his 14 seasons as the head coach.

“It’s a great thing for the Eagles, it’s great for the Chiefs to be in this position,” Reid said during a news conference on Tuesday. “Once you get through that, it’s two teams playing each other. It doesn’t matter the uniform.”