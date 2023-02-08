Guanyu Zhou, China’s first and only Formula One driver, added his voice to the sport’s freedom of speech controversy on Tuesday, saying governing body FIA made the wrong move.

The Paris-based FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December with a clause requiring prior written permission for drivers to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” at races.

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou, in his second year in Formula One, told Reuters at the launch of the Swiss-based team’s 2023 livery that he was “not too much into politics,” but “I don’t think it (the FIA approach) is the right way to do it.