Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James parlayed his offensive versatility over 20 seasons into the NBA all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points in league history on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 points on a fadeaway shot with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He stepped back from the defense of Kenrich Williams near the foul line and sank the record-breaking jumper.