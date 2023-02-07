Growing up in Western Sydney in a big family of Polynesian immigrants, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata once cut school to watch the Super Bowl — but more for the halftime entertainment than the game.

On Sunday, the former rugby league player and church choirboy will perform on the NFL’s biggest stage as the man tasked with protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense.

“I didn’t understand how to play the game,” the hulking 25-year-old said. “I was just watching mostly for the halftime performances.