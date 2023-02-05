New Year Grand Sumo Tournament winner Takakeisho pledged Friday to fight hard at the next tourney in March to earn promotion to yokozuna.

“I want to pull off what I’ve been doing,” the 26-year-old ozeki said at an annual setsubun bean-throwing event in Tokyo, held for the first time in three years amid the continued spread of coronavirus infections. “All I’ll do is fight hard.”

The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament begins March 12 at Edion Arena Osaka, where Takakeisho will bid for yokozuna promotion.