Kobe – World No. 33 Yoshihito Nishioka will lead off for Japan when it hosts Poland in a Davis Cup World Group I playoff tie from Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time at January’s Australian Open, has been drawn to face world No. 273 Daniel Michalski in the opening rubber at Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture.

“I’ve had good results since the start of the year and I’m satisfied with the way I’ve been playing,” Nishioka said following Friday’s draw in Kobe. “I want to give the team a good start with a win.”

