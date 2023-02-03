SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates – Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome crashed out in the men’s open qualifier at the world street skateboarding championships Thursday.
The Japanese star could only manage 32nd place in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, with 53.68 points as the top 28 finishers advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals, where they will be joined by the seeded skaters.
The open qualifier consists of two runs, with a skater’s best score being counted. The world championships double as the second qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
