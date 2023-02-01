  • Prior to his move to Portugal and a season on loan to Suzuka Point Getters, Kazuyoshi Miura spent the best part of a decade and a half playing for J. League side Yokohama FC. | KYODO
Kazuyoshi “King Kazu” Miura will play in Portuguese football’s second division for Oliveirense on a loan deal from J. League first-division side Yokohama FC, the teams announced jointly Wednesday.

“I’m going to make an effort so that people will be able see me playing my kind of football, even in new surroundings,” Miura, 55, said in a statement.

Miura, who last season played for Suzuka Point Getters in the fourth-tier Japan Football League on loan from Yokohama FC, will join Oliveirense until the summer.

