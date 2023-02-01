  • Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw (left) and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the NFC Championship trophy presentation after a win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw (left) and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the NFC Championship trophy presentation after a win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
For the first time in the Super Bowl’s 57-year history, two Black starting quarterbacks will face off — a milestone that’s drawing renewed attention to the small number of Black NFL coaches and the dearth of Black owners.

Patrick Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl victory three years ago, will vie with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts for the championship ring in Arizona on Feb. 12. While the matchup next month is a watershed moment, it underscores the lack of leadership diversity in a league where just under 60% of players are Black.

Only three Black starting quarterbacks — Mahomes, Doug Williams and Russell Wilson — have won the Super Bowl. A record 11 teams had starting Black quarterbacks during the 2022 season, representing just over a third of the league’s 32 franchises.

