The Australian Open set a Grand Slam attendance record with more than 900,000 spectators visiting over three weeks, organizers said on Tuesday, despite the absence of some big-name players and schedule disruptions due to rain.
A record 839,192 fans flocked to Melbourne Park from Jan. 16 to 29 for the first tournament in two years free of COVID-19 restrictions, beating the previous mark of 812,174 set in January 2020.
The figures eclipse last year’s attendance numbers at other Grand Slam main draws — 515,164 visited Wimbledon, 613,500 were at the French Open and 776,120 went to the U.S. Open.
