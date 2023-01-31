The Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura scored 16 points and Yuta Watanabe 12 as the Japanese forwards faced off Monday in a game won by the Brooklyn Nets 121-104.

Hachimura, making his first start for the Lakers and also for the season, shot 6-for-13 from the field and had four rebounds in 28 minutes at the Barclays Center.

Watanabe went 5-for-7 from the field for the Nets, grabbed one rebound and had two blocks as he came off the bench to log 21 minutes of court time.