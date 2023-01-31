  • Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris and forward Royce O'Neale during the first quarter of their game at Barclays Center, New York, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

New York – The Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura scored 16 points and Yuta Watanabe 12 as the Japanese forwards faced off Monday in a game won by the Brooklyn Nets 121-104.

Hachimura, making his first start for the Lakers and also for the season, shot 6-for-13 from the field and had four rebounds in 28 minutes at the Barclays Center.

Watanabe went 5-for-7 from the field for the Nets, grabbed one rebound and had two blocks as he came off the bench to log 21 minutes of court time.

