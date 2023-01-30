Novak Djokovic said his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday was the “biggest victory” of his career, as he claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title and won back the hearts of Australian fans a year after being deported from the country.

Djokovic arrived in Australia unvaccinated a year ago and was later deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world’s toughest lockdowns as COVID-19 infections surged.

The Serbian’s woes are now well behind him and his 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) victory over Tsitsipas was met with thunderous applause from a packed crowd at Rod Laver Arena.