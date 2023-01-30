A triumphant Novak Djokovic paraded the Australian Open trophy around the gardens of Melbourne’s Government House on Monday, with his 10th title having added another notch in the plus column for those who argue he is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

That debate may never be settled but if it is to be decided purely in terms of Grand Slam success, it now moves on to the French Open in the European spring with the Serbian and Rafael Nadal tied with 22 titles.

While the blue courts of Melbourne Park are undoubtedly Djokovic’s domain, the red clay courts of Roland Garros are the preserve of Spaniard Nadal, the other open-era GOAT contender along with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.