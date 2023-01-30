  • Shinji Kagawa, seen playing for Besiktas in 2019, is returning to the J. League with Cerezo Osaka, a source said on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Shinji Kagawa, seen playing for Besiktas in 2019, is returning to the J. League with Cerezo Osaka, a source said on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Osaka – Former Samurai Blue star Shinji Kagawa will return to the J. League with his former club Cerezo Osaka, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who scored 31 goals in 97 internationals for Japan, has been with Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top tier since last January.

Kagawa, a native of Kobe, made his professional debut with Cerezo in 2006.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW