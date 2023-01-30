Osaka – Former Samurai Blue star Shinji Kagawa will return to the J. League with his former club Cerezo Osaka, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.
The 33-year-old midfielder, who scored 31 goals in 97 internationals for Japan, has been with Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top tier since last January.
Kagawa, a native of Kobe, made his professional debut with Cerezo in 2006.
