Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu expressed optimism Saturday that new coaches Hiroshi Nanami and Ryoichi Maeda can elevate his side’s attack as they prepare for the next FIFA World Cup cycle leading to the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Former Japan midfielder Nanami, 50, part of the Samurai Blue squad when they made their World Cup debut in 1998 in France, and forward Maeda, 41, were both announced as new national team coaches on Jan. 17.

“They can add to our attack as we look to produce (better) results,” said Moriyasu, who led Japan to the last 16 at the World Cup in Qatar after securing historic wins over Germany and Spain in the group stage.