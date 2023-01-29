  • Kaoru Mitoma (center) scores Brighton's opening goal against Arsenal in Brighton, England, on Dec. 31. | REUTERS
    Kaoru Mitoma (center) scores Brighton's opening goal against Arsenal in Brighton, England, on Dec. 31. | REUTERS

  Kyodo

London – Winning plaudits in England for his electric Premier League start, Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is determined to propel an exciting Brighton side to a place in Europe next season.

The 25-year-old has been terrorizing opposing defenses down the left wing during his debut season in arguably the world’s best league.

“I’ve begun in better form than I expected,” Mitoma said.

