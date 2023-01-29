Free-agent pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura returned to the Chiba Lotte Marines on Saturday following a two-year spell with the Boston Red Sox.
The 34-year-old right-hander played 49 games last season as a member of the Red Sox bullpen, going 1-1 with a 3.73 ERA. He went 6-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 104 MLB games over two years.
Sawamura spent the bulk of his nine Nippon Professional Baseball seasons with the Yomiuri Giants, which he joined in 2011 as the club’s top draft pick out of Chuo University.
