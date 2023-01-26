  • Russia's Karen Khachanov hits a return against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during their quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
London – A first ever Grand Slam final featuring two players from Belarus remains a possibility, while a Russian also remains in contention at the Australian Open — a scenario that will not have gone unnoticed by the organizers of Wimbledon.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka will continue her quest for a third Australian Open crown when she faces Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, in the semi-finals on Thursday before Aryna Sabalenka takes on Poland’s Magda Linette.

On Friday, Russia’s Karen Khachanov faces Stefanos Tsitsipas as he bids to reach his first Grand Slam final.

