The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the same in 2024.

Former Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds star Scott Rolen was officially announced as a Hall of Famer through a vote by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America and will be enshrined at Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23.

And while it might be a bit early to look ahead at the 2024 Hall of Fame class, before Rolen has even had a chance to work on his acceptance speech, there is no denying that a theme could be developing.