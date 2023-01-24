Long-distance runner Hitomi Niiya, who recently won the Houston Marathon with the second-fastest time on record for a Japanese woman, pledged Monday to focus on trying to break Mizuki Noguchi’s national record.
Niiya told reporters in Tokyo that she will try to break the record at the Berlin Marathon this September, while reiterating she will not take part in any event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.