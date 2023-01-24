  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Long-distance runner Hitomi Niiya, who recently won the Houston Marathon with the second-fastest time on record for a Japanese woman, pledged Monday to focus on trying to break Mizuki Noguchi’s national record.

Niiya told reporters in Tokyo that she will try to break the record at the Berlin Marathon this September, while reiterating she will not take part in any event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hitomi Niiya speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Jan. 23 after winning the Houston Marathon women's title in Texas on Jan. 15. | KYODO
Hitomi Niiya speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Jan. 23 after winning the Houston Marathon women’s title in Texas on Jan. 15. | KYODO

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW